Giants' Johnny Cueto: Will require rehab outing

Cueto (finger) will throw a bullpen Friday and make one rehab start prior to being reinstated from the DL, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Earlier reports had indicated that Cueto could be ready to start Monday's series opener against the A's, but will instead head out on a short rehab assignment prior to returning. The outing should provide a chance for the veteran starter to make sure everything feels okay before he comes back, likely a smart decision considering his injury-plagued July which has seen him make just two starts due to ear and finger problems. Cueto projects to be back in the Giants' rotation sometime next weekend against Arizona, barring any setbacks.