Giants' Johnny Cueto: Will return Thursday
Cueto (elbow) will be reinstated from the DL on Thursday, prior to his start against the Cardinals, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Cueto wound up requiring just two minor-league rehab starts with Triple-A Sacramento after spending nearly two months on the disabled list with an elbow injury. His second outing with Sacramento lasted four innings, so expect to see him on some sort of pitch count during his first game back with the Giants. Due to his return, Derek will transition to a role out of the bullpen.
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could be ready to return•
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Rehab start on tap•
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Sharp in rehab debut•
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Starting rehab assignment Saturday•
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Likely bound for rehab appearance•
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws sim game Monday•
