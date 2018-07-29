Giants' Johnny Cueto: Will see doctors regarding elbow pain
Cueto, who gave up four runs in four innings against the Brewers on Saturday, will meet with doctors Sunday regarding constant pain in his throwing elbow, and is unlikely to make his next start, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This is the same pain he felt before landing on the disabled list. His fastball was sitting in the mid-80s in the first inning against Milwaukee, so it's no surprise that he was hit hard (eight hits, zero walks, zero strikeouts). At the very least, Cueto should be considered out indefinitely, and surgery could end up being a possibility. Ty Blach, who replaced Cueto in Saturday's game, could slot into the rotation, as could Chris Stratton, or the Giants could promote someone from the Triple-A rotation.
