Cueto allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks across five innings Monday, striking out four in the loss to Colorado. He did not factor into the decision.

Cueto rolled through five innings of one-run ball before he coughed up a single to Charlie Blackmon and a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado to start the sixth inning. The 34-year-old righty owns a 4.97 ERA and 11:6 K:BB over 12.2 innings this season. Cueto will get a tough road start against the Dodgers on Saturday.