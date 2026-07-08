Giants' Jonah Cox: Heads to IL with oblique strain

The Giants placed Cox on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left oblique strain.

Since his placement on the IL is retroactive to Monday, Cox will be eligible to rejoin the Giants' active roster following the All-Star break, though even mild oblique strains often carry recovery timelines of multiple weeks. Since being called up from Double-A Richmond on May 31, Cox has hit .269 with one home run, four steals, three RBI and five runs in 24 games while serving mainly as a short-side platoon player in the outfielder.