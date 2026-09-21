Cox went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Cox reached base on a leadoff walk in the first inning and later stole third before coming around to score. Although he's gone hitless in back-to-back outings, the 25-year-old recorded at least one hit in each of his eight prior games. He's batting .289 with seven runs scored, five RBI and five stolen bases in 43 plate appearances over the last 10 contests. On the campaign, Cox is slashing .281/.324/.422 with 25 runs scored, 15 RBI, a team-high 14 stolen bases and four long balls across 143 plate appearances.