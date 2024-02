Cox and cash considerations were traded from the Athletics to the Giants on Friday in exchange for right-hander Ross Stripling.

Cox made his professional debut in 2023 and played in 28 games with Single-A Stockton, where he had a .257/.319/.367 slash line with 14 steals in 120 plate appearances. The 22-year-old outfielder should make his was to High-A Lansing in 2024 but could be back with Stockton to open the campaign.