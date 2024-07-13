Hicks (5-4) earned the win Friday over the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Hicks had given up 16 runs over 18.1 innings across his last four starts, so this was a significant improvement. He also came away with his first win since May 19, a span of nine winless starts in which he went 0-5 with a 5.57 ERA. For the year, Hicks is at a 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 86:37 K:BB across 100.1 innings across 20 starts. His inability to pitch deeper into games limits his fantasy utility, but his spot in the rotation should be safe at least until both of Robbie Ray (elbow) and Alex Cobb (hip/shoulder) are ready to make their season debuts.