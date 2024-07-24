Hicks (4-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out seven over 3.2 innings.

Hicks began the game by striking out Shohei Ohani and Will Smith but then a hit by pitch, a walk and a two-out double from Gavin Lux gave the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead. He was able to get through the next two innings scoreless, albeit still walking three more batters. The Dodgers would then tack on two more runs in the fourth off a double from Ohtani, which would end Hicks' day at 92 pitches. Walks have been a problem for Hicks throughout his career, but his five free passes Tuesday were a season high. He hasn't pitched past the fifth since May 31 and hasn't picked up a win since May 19. Hicks now owns a 4.01 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 90:41 K:BB in 98.2 innings. Robbie Ray (elbow) is set to return to the rotation Wednesday and Alex Cobb (hip) is not far behind, leaving Hicks as the potential odd man out of the rotation. For now, the right-hander is scheduled to make his next start at home versus Colorado this weekend.