The Giants acquired Humphreys on Sunday in exchange for outfielder Billy Hamilton, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Since neither player is a member of either team's 40-man roster, Humphreys is expected to report to the Giants' alternate training site in Sacramento after being designated for assignment by the Mets back on Wednesday. The 24-year-old's development has stalled out since his August 2017 Tommy John surgery, but he'll at least provide the Giants with some starting pitching depth in the upper levels of the minors while he remains in the organization.