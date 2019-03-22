Johnson was traded to the Reds Thursday, in exchange for Connor Joe Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Johnson spent the 2018 season split between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. He started 26 games, posting a 4.06 ERA across 137.1 innings, striking out 114 and walking 64. The 25-year-old will serve as depth in the Reds' organization.