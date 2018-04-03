Giants' Jordan Schafer: Lands MiLB deal with Giants
Schafer agreed to a minor-league deal with the Giants on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The former outfielder was in camp with the Cardinals this spring, but he was released in late March. Schafer did undergo elbow surgery a year ago, but this seems like a relatively low-risk move for San Francisco. The southpaw will likely report to Triple-A to act as organizational depth for his new organization.
