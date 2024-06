Soler went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

With his team down 6-1 in the eighth inning, Soler took Tyson Miller deep to make things interesting, but the Giants couldn't tie it up late. The veteran slugger has found a groove in June, slashing .298/.403/.526 through 16 games this month with three of his nine homers and 10 of his 26 RBI on the season.