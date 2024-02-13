Soler signed a three-year contract with the Giants on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Soler gives the Giants a right-handed power bat for the middle of their lineup. With the Marlins last season, he slashed .250/.341/.512 while adding 36 home runs, 75 RBI, 77 runs scored, 24 doubles and a stolen base. Michael Conforto was previously reported to be the Giants' preferred designated hitter, but signing Soler likely changes those plans. Soler can also play in the corner outfield, which will put some pressure on Mike Yastrzemski and Luis Matos to have a strong spring.