Soler went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 14-4 win over the Rockies.

This was the second game in a row Soler's hit leadoff, though the Giants may try any number of players there to replace Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder). Soler has gone 4-for-9 with a walk over two games since he came off the injured list. The 32-year-old is slashing .219/.308/.383 with five home runs, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and six doubles over 146 plate appearances. If he sticks at leadoff, Soler's RBI production could dip, though he may score more often if he can get on base at a healthy clip.