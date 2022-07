Alvarez was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to elbow inflammation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Alvarez was activated from the injured list Tuesday after a minimum stint caused by a back issue. His immediate return to the shelf is even more concerning given that he did not appear in a game. Though Alvarez will be eligible to take the mound again in late July, the Giants will likely take a cautious approach.