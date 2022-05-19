Alvarez (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save Wednesday versus the Rockies.

Alvarez allowed an inherited runner from starter Logan Webb to score before surrendering a two-run home run to C.J. Cron. This was the second time in his last four outings Alvarez has allowed multiple runs. He's now at a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 8:3 K:BB and one hold through nine innings across 13 appearances. The southpaw's limited usage and lack of save opportunities makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.