Alvarez retired the only batter he faced to earn a hold in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

Alvarez finished the seventh inning after Logan Webb gave up a double to Cesar Hernandez. Through five appearances, Alvarez has covered 3.2 innings, allowing one run on a hit and two walks with two strikeouts. The lefty reliever was effective in a versatile role last season, though he's unlikely to see many save chances as the Giants already have a crowded closer committee.