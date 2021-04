Alvarez pitched a perfect sixth inning with one strikeout to earn a hold in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Alvarez relieved starter Alex Wood to begin the sixth inning. The 31-year-old Alvarez threw 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes to complete a clean inning. He has a 4.15 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and six strikeouts over 4.1 innings this season. The southpaw is likely to continue in a low-leverage role for the foreseeable future.