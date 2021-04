Alvarez (1-1) walked and struck out a batter but did not allow a hit during a scoreless seventh inning and picked up his first win of the year Tuesday against the Phillies.

Alvarez needed 21 pitches to get through the inning but ultimately dealt a stress-free frame and ended up with the win after the Giants took the lead the following frame. The 32-year-old southpaw now owns a 3.38 ERA, 7:5 K:BB and two holds across 5.1 innings.