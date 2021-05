Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez rolled his ankle Tuesday, but manager Gabe Kapler said that the left-hander's injury is believed to be minor, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. LaMonte Wade (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.