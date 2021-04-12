Alvarez allowed two hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Alvarez got into some trouble during the seventh inning, but Tyler Rogers relieved him and avoided the danger. The 31-year-old Alvarez has given up an unearned run, two hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings. He's expected to work more often in the middle innings this season, although the southpaw had 16 holds in 67 outings during the 2019 season when he pitched for the Phillies.