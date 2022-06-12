Alvarez earned a save against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one over one innning.

Camilo Doval has been working as the Giants' primary closer much of the season, but he was used in a tight spot in the eighth inning Saturday. That allowed Alvarez to get the ninth-inning opportunity, and he began the frame by serving up a homer to Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers managed two additional hits in the inning, but Alvarez was able to emerge with his first save since 2019 and just his fourth overall across his 10-year career in the majors.