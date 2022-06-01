Alvarez (2-1) walked two batters and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win in extra innings versus the Phillies on Tuesday.

Alvarez had given up runs in each of his last two outings before Tuesday. He got the last out of the 10th inning after Camilo Doval blew a save, then stayed in the game to pitch the 11th and earn the win. Alvarez has a 4.61 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across 13.2 innings in 19 appearances this season. He's added a blown save and a hold, though his unusually shaky command has made the southpaw less effective than he has been in recent years.