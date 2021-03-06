Alvarez signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Alvarez spent the past two seasons with the Phillies but missed the second half of the 2020 campaign due to a testicular contusion. The southpaw was fairly reliable with the Phillies, converting on one of his three save chances while posting a 3.17 ERA and 57:21 K:BB over 65.1 innings across 65 appearances (one start). Alvarez should serve mainly as a middle reliever with his new club. His deal with the Giants includes a $1.5 million club option for 2022.
