Alvarez allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out one in one inning during Sunday's 11-1 loss to San Diego.

San Francisco was already far behind by the time Alvarez entered the game. He didn't help their chances of a comeback much with a sloppy eighth inning. Alvarez's first run allowed came on his own throwing error. He also gave up a two-run triple to Trent Grisham and an RBI single to Eric Hosmer. Alvarez has a 4.35 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB across 10.1 innings. With so many baserunners allowed, the southpaw is unlikely to see many high-leverage assignments.