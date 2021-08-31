Alvarez (4-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks across 1.2 innings, taking the loss to the Brewers on Monday.

Alvarez made the start Monday in place of scheduled starter Johnny Cueto (illness). He surrendered six baserunners accounting for a pair of runs in his short outing. It was the first two runs he has allowed since July 9, a stretch where he fired 20.2 scoreless innings in 20 appearances. The 32-year-old has a 2.39 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this season.