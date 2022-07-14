Alvarez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Alvarez was initially diagnosed with left elbow inflammation July 7 when he was deactivated, but his move to the 60-day IL a week later is an indication that season-ending surgery is a strong possibility, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. At the very least, Alvarez will be sidelined until early September as a result of the transaction. The Giants claimed reliever Aaron Fletcher off waivers from the Pirates on Thursday, and he'll fill Alvarez's spot on the 40-man roster.