The Giants acquired Butto, right-hander Blade Tidwell and outfielder Drew Gilbert from the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Tyler Rogers, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Butto was a weapon for the Mets in relief in 2024 but has regressed this season, posting a 3.64 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB over 47 innings. While Butto is likely to take Rogers' spot in the Giants bullpen, he has past starting experience and could be a rotation option if San Francisco opts to have him get stretched back out.