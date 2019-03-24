Lopez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Lopez was claimed off waivers by the Giants in February but will return to the waiver wire as the team needed space on the 40-man roster for the acquisition of veteran catcher Erik Kratz. The 25-year-old posted a 4.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 117:41 K:BB across 141 innings (26 starts) at Triple-A last season.

