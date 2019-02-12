Lopez was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Lopez will trade 40-man spots with Josh Osich, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The right-hander compiled a 4.47 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 26 starts with Triple-A Louisville in 2018. Lopez will likely open the year on San Francisco's farm.

More News
Our Latest Stories