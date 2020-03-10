Siri was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Siri will join San Francisco's minor-league camp as an outfield prospect. The 24-year-old reached the Triple-A level in the Reds' organization during 2019, but struggled to generate consistent production, slashing just .186/.252/.245 and striking out 39 times in just 30 games. Siri is known for displaying great speed on the basepaths and tallied 46 stolen bases back in 2017.