Giants' Jose Siri: To open at Double-A
Siri was optioned to Double-A Richmond on March 10.
Siri is on his third team of the offseason after being designated for assignment by the Reds and then the Mariners. He hit .200/.333/.500 with one home run, one steal and a 7:2 K:BB in 12 plate appearances in big-league camp this spring.
