Valdez was cut from the Giants' spring training and reassigned to minor league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Valdez did a fine job for San Francisco this spring, giving up just two runs over eight games (seven innings). However, coming off a 2017 season that saw him post an 8.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 14 games (18 innings) in the Show, which were split between the Angels and Padres, the club decided against opening the year with Valdez in the bullpen. He didn't fare much better at the Triple-A level last season either, as he combined to own a 5.31 ERA and 1.48 WHIP at Triple-A Salt Lake and Triple-A El Paso.