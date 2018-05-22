Valdez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with elbow inflammation Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Valdez has allowed seven earned runs in five innings for the Giants so far this year. He last pitched Friday, so if the DL stint is backdated the maximum three days, he would be eligible to return May 30, though a precise timeline has not been announced. In a corresponding move, Josh Osich was called up from Triple-A Sacramento.