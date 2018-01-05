Giants' Jose Valdez: Signs minor-league deal with Giants
Valdez signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Valdez spent time with the Angels and Padres last season, though he was ultimately designated for assignment by both teams after struggling mightily at Triple-A and in the majors. The right-hander compiled an unsightly 8.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 18 major-league innings last year, while his 5.31 ERA at Triple-A wasn't much better. Look for him to serve as organizational pitching depth for the Giants in 2018.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...