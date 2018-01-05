Valdez signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Valdez spent time with the Angels and Padres last season, though he was ultimately designated for assignment by both teams after struggling mightily at Triple-A and in the majors. The right-hander compiled an unsightly 8.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 18 major-league innings last year, while his 5.31 ERA at Triple-A wasn't much better. Look for him to serve as organizational pitching depth for the Giants in 2018.