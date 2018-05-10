Giants' Josh Osich: Activated; optioned to Triple-A
Osich (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Osich has fully recovered from right hip tightness that forced him to spend a couple weeks on the disabled list, but will resume his 2018 season at the minor-league level as the Giants called up Jose Valdez to take his place in the bullpen. During 11 relief appearances with San Francisco this year, Osich has posted an 8.10 ERA and 2.20 WHIP over 10 innings.
