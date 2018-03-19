Osich shutout the Rockies over 1.1 innings while allowing one hit and striking out three in a spring victory Sunday.

Osich has yet to allow a run through 8.1 innings while striking out 10 batters this spring. His strong play allowed the Giants to send fellow lefty, Steven Okert, to the minors earlier this week, all but assuring Osich's spot as the club's second southpaw reliever behind Tony Watson to begin the regular season.