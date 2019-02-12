Giants' Josh Osich: Designated for assignment
Osich was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Jose Lopez, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday, will take Osich's place on the Giants' 40-man roster. Osich spent most of his time in 2018 with Triple-A Sacramento, notching a 4.96 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 45.1 innings. He also made 12 appearances for the big club, but allowed 11 earned runs on 20 hits across 12.0 innings in those appearances.
