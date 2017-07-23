Giants' Josh Osich: Picks up win in relief
Osich was the winning pitcher of record after tossing 1.2 shutout innings and striking out three batters in Saturday's extra-inning win over San Diego.
The strong showing lowered Osich's ERA to 3.77 through 31 innings this season. The 28-year-old's inconsistent play and high walk rate (4.6 BB/9) make him an afterthought in standard formats. That said, Steven Okert's demotion to the minors leaves Osich as the lone southpaw in the Giants' bullpen, which could lead to increased hold opportunities against lefty-heavy lineups.
More News
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Fires two scoreless innings Friday•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Getting chances despite poor control•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Fires scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Could make Opening Day roster•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...