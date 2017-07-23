Osich was the winning pitcher of record after tossing 1.2 shutout innings and striking out three batters in Saturday's extra-inning win over San Diego.

The strong showing lowered Osich's ERA to 3.77 through 31 innings this season. The 28-year-old's inconsistent play and high walk rate (4.6 BB/9) make him an afterthought in standard formats. That said, Steven Okert's demotion to the minors leaves Osich as the lone southpaw in the Giants' bullpen, which could lead to increased hold opportunities against lefty-heavy lineups.