Giants' Josh Osich: Struggles continue
Osich gave up a pair of runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings Sunday.
The southpaw looked to have figured things out after firing 11 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts this spring, but his production came back down to earth when the games began to count. Osich now sports a 6.14 ERA through 7.1 innings after posting an ugly 6.23 ERA over 43.1 innings last season.
