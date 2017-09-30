Giants' Josh Osich: Throws clean inning Friday
Osich gave up one hit and struck out a batter over a scoreless inning in Friday's win over the Padres.
It was a rare clean outing for the 28-year-old, who has struggled mightily in the majors this season. The Giants lack left-handed bullpen arms, so Osich has been given a much longer leash than the team would like to give a pitcher with a 6.23 ERA. He has recorded just six holds and no saves in 54 appearances, so there have been no redeeming qualities from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Tosses scoreless inning•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Picks up win in relief•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Fires two scoreless innings Friday•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Getting chances despite poor control•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Fires scoreless inning Tuesday•
-
Giants' Josh Osich: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...