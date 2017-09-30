Osich gave up one hit and struck out a batter over a scoreless inning in Friday's win over the Padres.

It was a rare clean outing for the 28-year-old, who has struggled mightily in the majors this season. The Giants lack left-handed bullpen arms, so Osich has been given a much longer leash than the team would like to give a pitcher with a 6.23 ERA. He has recorded just six holds and no saves in 54 appearances, so there have been no redeeming qualities from a fantasy perspective.