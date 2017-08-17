Giants' Josh Osich: Tosses scoreless inning
Osich allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins.
Osich has strung together five scoreless appearances after going through an ugly stretch at the end of July. While he didn't pick up a hold Wednesday, the 28-year-old had successfully converted three in his previous five outings. Osich's 5.25 ERA holds him back from even having value in holds leagues, but he should continue to see late-inning opportunities against lefty-heavy portions of the lineup as the only southpaw in the Giants' bullpen.
