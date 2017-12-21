Giants' Josh Rutledge: Agrees to minor-league deal with Giants
Rutledge (hip) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Rutledge is coming off an injury-filled campaign that saw him appear in just 37 games for the Red Sox due to a hamstring injury, a concussion and season-ending hip surgery he underwent in August. He wasn't really effective when healthy, turning in an unremarkable .224/.297/.262 line. He's expected to be healthy by spring training, where he'll compete for a roster spot as the Giants' utility infielder.
