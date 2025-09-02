Gonzalez slashed .288/.404/.455 with four home runs, 33 steals, a 16.2 percent walk rate and a 15.8 percent strikeout rate in 52 games in the Dominican Summer League.

The top teenage international prospect to sign on Jan. 15 this year, Gonzalez lived up to the hype in his pro debut. His athleticism was arguably the standout trait during his tour of the DSL, as he registered a 9.7 speed score on FanGraphs while going 33-for-38 (86.8 percent success rate) on the bases. Gonzalez only played shortstop this season and projects to stick there long term.