De Paula was sent from the Yankees to the Giants along with Abiatal Avelino in exchange for Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday.

De Paula has tossed 47.1 innings for short-season Staten Island, making nine starts and one relief appearance. His 1.71 ERA is excellent, but his 13.2 percent walk rate is worryingly high. The 20-year-old is still very far from the majors.