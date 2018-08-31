Giants' Juan De Paula: Traded to Giants
De Paula was sent from the Yankees to the Giants along with Abiatal Avelino in exchange for Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday.
De Paula has tossed 47.1 innings for short-season Staten Island, making nine starts and one relief appearance. His 1.71 ERA is excellent, but his 13.2 percent walk rate is worryingly high. The 20-year-old is still very far from the majors.
