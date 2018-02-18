Giants' Julian Fernandez: Day-to-day with finger laceration
Fernandez suffered a cut to the index finger on his right hand and was unable to complete his scheduled bullpen session Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fernandez throws from the right side, so the Giants will give him a few days for the cut to heal before he steps back on the mound. The Rule 5 pickup hasn't pitched above the Low-A level, but his 100 mile-per-hour fastball could entice the Giants into keeping him on the big-league roster all season.
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....