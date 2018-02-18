Fernandez suffered a cut to the index finger on his right hand and was unable to complete his scheduled bullpen session Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fernandez throws from the right side, so the Giants will give him a few days for the cut to heal before he steps back on the mound. The Rule 5 pickup hasn't pitched above the Low-A level, but his 100 mile-per-hour fastball could entice the Giants into keeping him on the big-league roster all season.