Giants' Julian Fernandez: Goes to Giants in Rule 5 draft

Fernandez was selected by the Giants with the second pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

Fernandez has a very live arm, and can live in the upper-90s, but he is a reliever all the way. This actually makes him a very appealing Rule 5 selection, as he has the stuff to get big-league hitters out in short stints. The 22-year-old righty posted a 3.26 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 58 innings with Low-A Asheville in 2017. He will need to be kept on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be subjected to waivers and offered back to the Rockies.