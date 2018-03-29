Fernandez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day DL on Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

He was already on the 10-day DL with a UCL sprain, but the Giants moved him to the 60-day DL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Fernandez is in danger of missing all of the 2018 season if Tommy John surgery is needed.

