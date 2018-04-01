Giants' Julian Fernandez: Set for Tommy John surgery
Fernandez will have Tommy John surgery, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Tommy John surgery was an expected outcome for Fernandez after he was diagnosed with a sprained UCL on Tuesday. A Rule 5 selection in December, Fernandez will now miss the entire 2018 season and a good portion of 2019 as well.
